Brokers Issue Forecasts for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 54,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $1,620,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

