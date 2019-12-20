Brokers Set Expectations for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SC. Santander cut Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter worth about $116,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

