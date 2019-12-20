Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,206.25 ($29.02).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,042 ($26.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,062.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,082.37. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56.

In related news, insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.94), for a total value of £53,467.20 ($70,333.07).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

