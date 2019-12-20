Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $329,320.00

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Business Credit Substitute has traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. Business Credit Substitute has a market capitalization of $329,320.00 and $59,048.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiKi and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.01234242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute Profile

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,774,260 tokens. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. Business Credit Substitute’s official message board is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en. The official website for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/en.

Business Credit Substitute Token Trading

Business Credit Substitute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and BiKi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Substitute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Credit Substitute using one of the exchanges listed above.

