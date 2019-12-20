Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) CEO Sells $1,084,287.70 in Stock

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,479.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,478.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,294.79. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $767.15 and a 1 year high of $1,569.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 31.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

CABO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,482.00 price objective (up previously from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,339.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cable One by 21.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

