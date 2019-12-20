Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 246 ($3.24) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 194 ($2.55). Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 272 ($3.58) to GBX 268 ($3.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 221 ($2.91).

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 199.20 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.03. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 138 ($1.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 180.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 174.04.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

