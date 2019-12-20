CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15, Briefing.com reports. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CalAmp updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.16 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.10-0.16 EPS.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.94. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 price objective on CalAmp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

