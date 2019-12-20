CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Lowered to Neutral at First Analysis

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by First Analysis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CAMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 target price on shares of CalAmp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CalAmp by 19.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in CalAmp by 13.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CalAmp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

