CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Cut to $14.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. First Analysis cut shares of CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 target price on shares of CalAmp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

CalAmp stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $384.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter worth $128,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 58,743 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

