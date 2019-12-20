Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.07. Cameco reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.94 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCJ. ValuEngine raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC set a $13.00 target price on Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

CCJ opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. Cameco has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $13.04.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.122 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 2,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 301,152 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $2,526,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,070,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 486,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 125,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

