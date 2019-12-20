Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Sells C$200,000.00 in Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,444,120.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$38.81 on Friday. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 12-month low of C$30.05 and a 12-month high of C$40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$885.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.