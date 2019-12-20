Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Canuc Resources Corp (CVE:CDA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40.

Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's exploration project is the San Javier Project comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico. It also engages in the development of oil and gas properties located in Texas, the United States.

