Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) Director Acquires C$49,700.00 in Stock

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot purchased 71,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,834,575.40.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$0.71 on Friday. Capstone Mining Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$0.73. The firm has a market cap of $283.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$109.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.