CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.82

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.82 and last traded at $59.82, with a volume of 64540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.84.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,420,308.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

