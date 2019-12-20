Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Centuria Capital Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Shares of ASX:CNI opened at A$2.29 ($1.62) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.94. Centuria Capital Group has a twelve month low of A$1.26 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of A$2.27 ($1.61). The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20.

About Centuria Capital Group

Centuria Capital Group, a property funds manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, and Co-Investments segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds. The Investment Bonds Management segment manages benefit funds, which include a range of financial products, such as single and multi-premium investments.

