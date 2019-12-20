Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.23 million, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Century Casinos had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 740,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 23.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,422,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after buying an additional 462,772 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $1,781,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 201,679 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 20.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 165,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

