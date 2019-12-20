Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

TSE:CHW opened at C$10.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.87, a current ratio of 54.89 and a quick ratio of 53.87. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$8.41 and a 1-year high of C$12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.84. The firm has a market cap of $164.27 million and a PE ratio of 12.14.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

