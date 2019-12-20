Choice Hotels International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,504 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,214% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $1,292,778.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,052.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 35,349 shares of company stock worth $3,186,161 over the last three months. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 26.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 110.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 168.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 213.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $101.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.73. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $66.71 and a one year high of $103.33. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

