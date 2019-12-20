Christopher L. Carpenter Sells 48,000 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $647,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $940.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.15. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.83.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

