Christopher M. Paulsen Sells 1,623 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PXD opened at $147.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Howard Weil started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

