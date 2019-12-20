Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.65-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.29-7.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Cintas also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 8.65-8.75 EPS.

CTAS stock opened at $268.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Cintas has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $277.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.10.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $295.00 price target on Cintas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $274.18.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

