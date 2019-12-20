Clinton A. Jr. Lewis Sells 6,123 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,993.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ZTS stock opened at $128.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 524,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,623,000 after buying an additional 184,479 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,363,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,933,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

