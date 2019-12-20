Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF (NYSEARCA:GRI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF (NYSEARCA:GRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5113 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GRI opened at $47.43 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Company Profile

ALPS ETF Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust offers a number of Funds, each of which has an investment objective, tracks a particular index and utilizes either a replication or representative sampling strategy (the Funds). Each Fund operates as an exchange traded fund (ETF).

