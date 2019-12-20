COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85, 156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUYTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

COLRUYT SA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

