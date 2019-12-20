Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Raised to $38.00 at UBS Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAG. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.66 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.