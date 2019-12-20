Condor Hospitality Trust Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.