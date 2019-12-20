CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Maile Kaiser Sells 2,200 Shares

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maile Kaiser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Maile Kaiser sold 164 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total transaction of $19,311.00.

COR stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $123.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 24.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $7,424,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 25.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $119.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

