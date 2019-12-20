Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $244.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.00.

BAP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $214.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.20 and its 200 day moving average is $215.04. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $199.83 and a twelve month high of $252.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.16). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.79%.

In other Credicorp news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $762,745.90. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 22.9% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 56,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Credicorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 88.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 909.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

