CUTcoin Trading 12.2% Higher This Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $10,788.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.01234242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 80,445,138 coins and its circulating supply is 76,445,138 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org.

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.