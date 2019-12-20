DA Davidson Begins Coverage on iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 155.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on iMedia Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered iMedia Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 89.16% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $115.16 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iMedia Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the third quarter worth $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the third quarter worth $98,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

