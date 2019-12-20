Daniel E. Ewoldsen Sells 3,270 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $49.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Genesco by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 837.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Genesco by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Genesco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.