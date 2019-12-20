Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $116.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Shares of DRI opened at $109.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at $808,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 158.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

