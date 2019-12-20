Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Shares Gap Up to $27.08

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.27, but opened at $27.08. Darling Ingredients shares last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 432,166 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $842.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $2,279,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

