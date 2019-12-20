Dassault Systemes (DASTY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS: DASTY):

12/18/2019 – Dassault Systemes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/12/2019 – Dassault Systemes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/5/2019 – Dassault Systemes is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Dassault Systemes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/26/2019 – Dassault Systemes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/8/2019 – Dassault Systemes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Dassault Systemes stock opened at $162.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.78. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.01. Dassault Systemes SE has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $166.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes SE will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Dassault Systemes by 22.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

