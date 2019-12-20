David Sangster Sells 14,048 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster sold 14,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,205.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,299.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Sangster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, David Sangster sold 15,172 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $524,951.20.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. Nutanix Inc has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 588.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Nutanix by 13.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 986.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Nutanix by 62.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTNX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

