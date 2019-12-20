David Shapiro Sells 4,359 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 4,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.61, for a total transaction of C$216,241.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,505.79.

David Shapiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of Air Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50.

Shares of AC opened at C$49.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$48.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.46. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$23.50 and a 12-month high of C$51.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 4.6599996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.42.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

