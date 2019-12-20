Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Shares Down 4.7%

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.22, 46,836 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,310,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.26 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Depomed (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

