Deutsche Bank Downgrades Derwent London (LON:DLN) to Hold

Derwent London (LON:DLN) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 3,780 ($49.72) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 3,700 ($48.67). Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.61% from the company’s previous close.

DLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,269 ($43.00) to GBX 3,722 ($48.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Derwent London has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,390.31 ($44.60).

LON DLN opened at GBX 3,842 ($50.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,669.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,309.29. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,779 ($36.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 10,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.96), for a total transaction of £349,400 ($459,615.89). Also, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,183 shares of company stock worth $864,600,305.

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

