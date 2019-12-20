DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $3.00 target price on DHX Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.30 price target on DHX Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC set a $2.00 price target on DHX Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of DHX Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,870,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in DHX Media by 55.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,042,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DHX Media by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 411,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHX Media in the second quarter worth $467,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHX Media by 8.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHXM opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.86 million, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DHX Media has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. DHX Media had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that DHX Media will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

