DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 134166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

DRH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

