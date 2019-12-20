Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.64 and last traded at $87.63, 6,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 219,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the period. SP Asset Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 85.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $156,000.

