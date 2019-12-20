Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GASX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GASX) shares were down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $46.14, approximately 2,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 34,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GASX) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 8.27% of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

