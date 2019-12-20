Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Director Sells C$51,480.00 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Director Jeremy Kinsman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$51,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,700.

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$5.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$3.44 and a 1 year high of C$6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 51.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.80.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$125.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.19.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

