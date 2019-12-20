e-Chat (ECHT) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, e-Chat has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One e-Chat token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B. e-Chat has a total market capitalization of $3,713.00 and approximately $9,628.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.43 or 0.06360008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001475 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About e-Chat

e-Chat is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io.

Buying and Selling e-Chat

e-Chat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Chat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

