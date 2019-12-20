e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $283,232.00 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $283,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,088,881.69.

On Thursday, November 7th, Tarang Amin sold 41,490 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $807,395.40.

On Thursday, October 17th, Tarang Amin sold 22,753 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $409,326.47.

On Thursday, October 10th, Tarang Amin sold 99,532 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $1,701,997.20.

On Monday, September 23rd, Tarang Amin sold 18,287 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $330,263.22.

On Thursday, September 19th, Tarang Amin sold 22,753 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $386,801.00.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $15.27 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.49 million, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,120,000 after acquiring an additional 90,359 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 73.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 699,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 297,267 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 192.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 651,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 428,277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,577.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 628,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 590,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $8,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

