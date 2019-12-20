Eastmain Resources (TSE:ER) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Eastmain Resources Inc (TSE:ER) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 637500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of $23.54 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

Eastmain Resources Company Profile (TSE:ER)

Eastmain Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, nickel, platinum, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clearwater Project covering an area of 201 square kilometers located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of Québec.

