eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in eBay by 982.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in eBay by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 299,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in eBay by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,517,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,636,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in eBay by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 198,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

