Ecopetrol SA Announces Annual Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5256 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Ecopetrol has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

NYSE:EC opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EC shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

