eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. eGain reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 28.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on eGain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Rowe began coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of EGAN opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254.08 million, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. eGain has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.