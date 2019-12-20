eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

EHTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price objective on shares of eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of eHealth to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 price target on eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised eHealth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.91.

eHealth stock opened at $94.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32. eHealth has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $112.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 150.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. eHealth had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $342,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in eHealth by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in eHealth by 4.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in eHealth by 31.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

